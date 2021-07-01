Deadline looms for drivers license, vehicle registration renewals before penalties

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This past year, thousands of people were exempt from penalties for driving with expired licenses or registrations due to the COVID-19 BMV extension. But that exemption ends Friday, making today the last day to renew these items before you face penalties.

Starting July 2, if you are one of the 320,000 Ohioans who have been waiting to get these items renewed, you can be subjected to violations, up to $150 per violation. BMV reps say they are expecting to see a 30% increase in customers this week and advise you to take advantage of their online resources and skip a trip to the BMV altogether by going to bmv.ohio.gov. You can get your vehicle registration renewals, including your tags and stickers, online.

If you do have to come to one of the branches, you can take advantage of their virtual queuing system, where customers save about 40% of the time waiting in line and can advance through the line without physically being there.

They also have a newer tool called “Q Anywhere,” which is a big QR code in the agency where you can get in line on your phone and head to a coffee shop versus waiting at the agency.

