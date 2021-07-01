Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

NW Ohio DOJ makes nearly $20 million profit on forfeited BitCoin

Bitcoin
Bitcoin
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Department of Justice’s Northern District of Ohio made some serious cash off digital currency forfeited after the arrest and conviction of Mark Alex Simon, Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced Thursday.

Simon, 37, of Toledo, was previously sentenced to 24 months in prison for Transferring False Identification Documents or Authentication Features and Conspiracy to Launder Money following an earlier guilty plea.

According to court documents, Simon produced and sold false identification documents; to include false identification documents which appeared to be driver’s licenses and personal identification cards issued by the states of Ohio, Michigan, and Utah. Individuals seeking to purchase these false identification documents that the defendant produced would order the documents from Simon’s website.

The purchaser sent a digital photo and biographical information for the false identification documents. The purchasers would pay for the false identification documents and shipping in bitcoin.

The defendant produced the false identification documents, which were then mailed to the purchasers using the U.S. mail bearing prepaid express mail stamps, with false return addresses in the Toledo area.

Bitcoin seized during the investigation, initially valued at approximately $2,877,351.39, increased in value dramatically when forfeited and later sold by the United States. Simon agreed to the forfeiture in connection with the guilty plea. The net return from the sale of the bitcoin was $19,227,204.64, which is the largest net forfeiture in Northern District of Ohio’s history.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Teen who nearly drowned in pond in critical condition
The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that...
Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Execution date set for Worley in Joughin murder
The Toledo Zoo welcomes two new tiger cubs
Toledo Zoo announces names for new tiger cubs

Latest News

Fourth of July events are scheduled this year after sitting out last summer due to the...
Toledo Independence Day celebration: Fireworks, food, fun, and vaccines
A new sports-focused charter school to open this Fall.
New sports-focused charter school coming to Toledo in the fall
A Toledo woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby is speaking out about his...
Local woman says she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby, reacts to prison release
The University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium
Ritter Planetarium reopening to public with “Firefly” program