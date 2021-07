TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The execution date for a Fulton County man found guilty of killing Sierah Joughin has been set.

The Ohio Supreme Court has set the execution date for James Worley on May 20, 2025. Worley was convicted of kidnapping and killing Joughin in 2016. A judge sentenced him to death in 2018.

