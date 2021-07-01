Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Governor, state lawmakers discuss passage of Ohio’s operating budget

Gov. DeWine with signed budget
Gov. DeWine with signed budget(Source: Ohio Gov. DeWine's office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected held a briefing on Thursday morning to discuss the state’s new $74 billion operating budget.

Remarks on the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget from the governor, as well as more than a half-dozen state lawmakers, were delivered from the Ohio Statehouse.

An income tax cut for all Ohioans was included in the budget; a priority of the DeWine-Husted administration, according to the governor’s office.

“The new operating budget invests in growing a skilled workforce, expanding access to affordable childcare, addressing substance use disorders, supporting citizen mental health and wellbeing, expanding access to broadband, enhancing K-12 learning, expanding priority health programs, supporting local government, and aiding in public safety.”

Gov. DeWine said the strategic investing will assist in Ohio’s economic recovery during the pandemic.

Democratic House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, of Akron, spoke with 19 News about the approved budget:

Fourteen items from Amended Substitute House Bill 110 were vetoed by Gov. DeWine.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Teen who nearly drowned in pond in critical condition
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that...
Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system
Councilman Melden announces the city's participation in the network.
New program aims to completely eliminate traffic deaths in Toledo
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
CDC eviction ban doesn’t affect Toledo renters

Latest News

A new sports-focused charter school to open this Fall.
New sports-focused charter school coming to Toledo in the fall
A Toledo woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby is speaking out about his...
Local woman says she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby, reacts to prison release
The University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium
Ritter Planetarium reopening to public with “Firefly” program
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, aimed at getting Michigan to...
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will give away more than $5 million
Execution date set for Worley in Joughin murder