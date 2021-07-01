Traffic
July 1st Weather Forecast

Sunny Weekend On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm today with a chance for a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon with a high around 80. Humidity will be lower than yesterday. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the middle to upper 50s. Friday will be the nicest day of the week with highs in the middle 70s. An isolated late afternoon shower is possible. The rest of the forecast will be mostly dry with increasing temperatures. Highs will be around 80 on Saturday, 90 on Sunday, low 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures may drop on Wednesday with a better chance of thunderstorms.

