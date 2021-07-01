Traffic
Local woman says she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby, reacts to prison release

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby is speaking out about his recent release from prison.

Patte O’Connor, 62, was expecting Wednesday to be a normal and peaceful day, but instead, she got a text message stating that Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned and he was being released from prison.

“Complete shock, just complete 100% shock and disbelief,” said O’Connor. “I was like, no, no, nope, this can’t be right.”

O’Connor met Cosby in 1984. She was working at Clemson University as the assistant director of student activities and Cosby was there as an act for homecoming. O’Connor, who was 24-years-old at the time, says she was asked to pick Cosby up from the airport.

“I was in his hotel room because he wanted to company there,” explained O’Connor. “He was very engaging, smart, sophisticated, and charming.”

That’s when O’Connor says he offered her wine and other drinks.

“He said, ‘Do you like tummy rubs or back rubs?’ and I’m like, what? I thought it was a weird question,” she said.

O’Connor said Cosby then gave her a back rub and he asked her for a tummy rub in exchange.

“I wasn’t thinking anything of it because he felt like he was my friend,” she said.

“Then he leaned in to kiss me,” O’Connor said. “I immediately said, ‘Don’t do that,’ and that was the last thing I remember.”

O’Connor explained that she blacked out and did not wake up until she heard the phone ringing.

“I didn’t know where I was, what time it was, I just didn’t know,” she said.

O’Connor believes she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby. When she began hearing other stories about Cosby, she realized she wasn’t alone and came forward publicly in 2019.

“I became Jane Doe number 6. I believe there were 12 of us that came forward at that time,” she said.

“When he was convicted it was a huge weight off my shoulder,” said O’Connor. “I did not wake up today thinking Cosby was getting out.”

O’Connor plans to continue sharing her story and speaking out against sexual assault in hopes of helping others, but she says it will take some time to fully process that Cosby is no longer in prison.

“We were wanting him to die and rot in prison and that’s not going to happen,” O’Connor said. “I think I have to go through the whole grief thing all over again.”

