Michigan’s new auto insurance laws now in effect

Advocates say they will prevent overcharging by medical providers and keep auto insurance rates low.
Michigan’s new auto insurance laws are now in effect.
Michigan's new auto insurance laws are now in effect.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s new auto insurance laws go into effect Thursday.

One issue many Michiganders are keeping their eye on: Those who get long-term care due to a crash could now face problems continuing their treatment.

Parts of the law include:

  • Care facilities and patients will now be limited with how much they can charge to insurance companies.
  • Insurance can also cut reimbursements to facilities.
    • Rehabilitation centers for spinal cord and brain injuries will see a 55% cut.
  • Another provision drops pay for in-home care workers from $22.00 per hour to just $12 per hour.
  • Attendant care services will now be capped at 56 hours per week.

In June, car accident survivors rallied at the state Capitol to get lawmakers to understand their battles, fighting for the lifetime care they were promised under the old auto insurance law.

Advocates of the new laws say they will prevent overcharging by medical providers and keep auto insurance rates low.

Three state bills would address the issues. Some state lawmakers are calling for the advancement of Senate Bill 314, House Bill 4486, and House Bill 4992, all three of which are currently on the floors.

