New sports-focused charter school coming to Toledo in the fall

Western Toledo Prep Academy will offer sports practices within the school day
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new school opening this fall in Toledo if your child is an athlete.

Western Toledo Preparatory Academy, located on Hill Ave., said its mission is to help students develop academically and athletically.

To enroll or learn more about Western Toledo Preparatory Academy call 419-697-1518 or click here.

