Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One year later still no trial or trial date for Toledo City Council members in bribery case

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One year later and still no trial or trial dates for the Toledo City Council members charged in a corruption scandal. All four put into handcuffs one year ago.

Council members Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, Larry Sykes and Gary Johnson are all facing federal charges in what prosecutors call a bribery and extortion scheme. None currently sits on council as they await those court proceedings.

A pretrial set for July has been cancelled with no new date set.

One by one federal agents arrested those 4 council members on June 30th 2020. Harper, Sykes, Riley and Johnson all were eventually taken to federal court for their first hearing. A grand jury would later indict Sykes, Riley and Johnson on a count of conspiracy and Hobbs Act extortion.

Harper got an additional charge of conspiracy to commit extortion.

Each one denied the charges to 13abc as they left the court that afternoon. All 4 have entered not-guilty pleas. The government alleges that each one tried to take money or acquire other items in exchange for council votes. While not currently serving, each one is still technically a City Council member. They are just suspended from their position.

4 new council members have been selected in their place. A 5th person also indicted in this case was attorney Keith Mitchell. He was charged with similar offense but died earlier this year.

One of the issues in front of the court is a motion from Johnson’s attorney asking for a hearing to determine the admissibility of statements of the other three. The judge hasn’t ruled on that motion yet.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
Teen who nearly drowned in pond in critical condition
The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that...
Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Execution date set for Worley in Joughin murder
The Toledo Zoo welcomes two new tiger cubs
Toledo Zoo announces names for new tiger cubs

Latest News

Water rate increases will help upgrade the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant in east Toledo.
Toledo’s ‘Ozonator’ should eliminate drinking water risk from toxic algae blooms
The Better Business Bureau is warning people to not get scammed over upcoming Child Tax Credits.
BBB: Don’t get scammed over Child Tax Credits
One year later still no trial or trial date for Toledo City Council members in bribery case
One year later still no trial or trial date for Toledo City Council members in bribery case
Busia���s Pierogi Shack has been stashing plenty of hand-painted potato pockets (made of clay)...
Toledo pierogi vendor cooks up creative marketing campaign