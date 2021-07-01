Traffic
Ritter Planetarium reopening to public with “Firefly” program

The University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium(University of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is reopening its Ritter Planetarium to the public.

The first program, called “Firefall” will be shown at 8:30 p.m. every Friday from July 9 through August 27. The immersive show explores how impacts from comets and asteroids have shaped Earth’s history.

“We are really excited about the reopening because it means we get to share the wonders of the night sky with the Toledo community again,” said Dr. Michael Cushing, professor of physics and astronomy and director of UToledo Ritter Planetarium.

Admission to the programs is $8 for adults and $6 for children, senior citizens and UToledo community members. All children younger than 4 are free. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show.

Visit Ritter Planetarium’s website for more information about “Firefall” and other upcoming programs.

