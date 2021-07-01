Toledo pierogi vendor cooks up creative marketing campaign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pierogi has been a Polish staple since the 13th century -- and thanks to those with Polish heritage, it’s become quite the popular dish in our corner of the Buckeye State. If you’ve ever seen a decorative version hidden around town, chances are you’ve been led to some tasty treats at the Toledo Farmer’s Market.

Busia’s Pierogi Shack has been stashing plenty of hand-painted potato pockets -- these ones made of clay -- throughout the Glass City this year as a viral marketing campaign of sorts. A yellow and black striped “Be Kind” version was left on one of our station Jeeps just last week.

Owner Irene Ammerman says members of the Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center helped with their endeavor. “We had them make us up several clay pierogis,” she explains, “and with myself and other family members and friends, we painted them... we just thought it’d be a fun idea. [People] can either keep them, hide them or bring it back to us and get a free pack of pierogi.”

Ammerman has run this operation with her husband Robert and friend Beth for 3 years now. She previously had served Polish-inspired food at Busia’s Narozny up on Laskey Road until 2016, and her passion for good homemade eats never waned. “We have 10 varieties that we produce every week, and the only place we sell our products are at the Toledo Farmer’s Market,” she explains. “It was open all during the pandemic, and more people started cooking at home, so they started coming to us to get a bit more variety in their diets.”

The production line happens at a shared kitchen, where some 1800 pierogi are prepared to sell out nearly every Saturday. “It took me a long time to find this kitchen... probably a little over a year,” Ammerman recalls. “We just come in here 4 to 5 times a week, make our product, freeze it, and we take it down to the market in our 2 ice cream freezers.”

Whether it’s a traditional pocket or a unique spin like apple pie or sauerkraut -- they all bear Irene’s mother’s likeness on the label. “Potato with cheddar would probably be the #1 seller... dill pickle potato, that’s become very popular along with the other ones... and one with a little spice, a buffalo chicken [pierog].”

If you’re lucky enough to find one of their clay creations, remember to cash it in for the real deal or pay it forward. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

