Toledo Zoo announces names for new tiger cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The votes are in, and The Toledo Zoo’s two newest tiger cubs have their names. After voting was open to the public, the male tiger will be named Alexi and the female named Rory.

The public was encouraged to vote on the names, with donations for voting going towards the zoo’s conservation efforts. The zoo raised more than $4,500 with the naming contest.

The Amur tiger cubs were born on March 19 to mom, Talya, and dad, Titan. It’s the first tiger cubs born at the zoo in nine years.

Tiger Cub Names Reveal!! 🐯 ❤️ Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Thursday, July 1, 2021

