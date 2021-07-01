Traffic
WATCH LIVE: Whitmer to launch MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes

The new giveaways will offer vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways in announcing a new vaccine incentive program created to encourage more Michiganders in getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will give vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win a combined total of over $5 million in cash and nine $55,000 college scholarships through a lottery-style raffle.

The statewide vaccine lottery is supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM), Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Association of State Universities, Small Business Association of Michigan, Business Leaders for Michigan, the Protect Michigan Commission, and more.

As of June 29, 61.7% - more than 4.9 million Michiganders - age 16 and older had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) data. In order to reach 70%, a total of 5,667,842 residents age 16 and older still need to be immunized.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel, Michigan Association of United Ways President and CEO Mike Larson, BCBSM Senior VP and Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Grand, Lansing City Council 2nd Ward Council Member Jeremy Garza, and more for a 9:30 a.m. press conference in announcing the sweepstakes.

WILX will have the announcement live on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

