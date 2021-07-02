7/2: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

You’d be hard-pressed to ask for better fireworks weather tonight -- just a few clouds and mid-60s by 10pm in Toledo! Saturday will have fairly low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. It’s a sizzler of a 4th in store with highs near 90, and returning humidity making it feel like the mid 90s -- though so far, rain is not expected to dampen any fireworks plans. The track of Hurricane Elsa may end up affecting the track of our next rainy system in the Midwest -- so far slated to bring showers/storms back to Toledo by Wednesday.

