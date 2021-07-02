Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

7/2: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Fine fireworks forecast, with a fiery Fourth ahead
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You’d be hard-pressed to ask for better fireworks weather tonight -- just a few clouds and mid-60s by 10pm in Toledo! Saturday will have fairly low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. It’s a sizzler of a 4th in store with highs near 90, and returning humidity making it feel like the mid 90s -- though so far, rain is not expected to dampen any fireworks plans. The track of Hurricane Elsa may end up affecting the track of our next rainy system in the Midwest -- so far slated to bring showers/storms back to Toledo by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Execution date set for Worley in Joughin murder
The Toledo Zoo welcomes two new tiger cubs
Toledo Zoo announces names for new tiger cubs
A Toledo woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby is speaking out about his...
Local woman says she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby, reacts to prison release
Starting July 2nd drivers with expired items will be subject to fines and penalties
Deadline looms for drivers license, vehicle registration renewals before penalties
Random attack on the streets of Toledo
Man indicted for pretending to be an officer and attacking a woman with a hammer

Latest News

Mid-60s and dry for downtown fireworks tonight... and we should stay mostly dry through the...
7/2: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast
July 2nd Weather Forecast
July 2nd Weather Forecast
Turning Hot Late Weekend
July 2nd Weather Forecast
July 2nd Weather Forecast
July 2nd Weather Forecast