Authorities preach safety, patience ahead of Toledo firework celebrations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With crowds in the thousands expected to head downtown for Friday night’s Independence Day fireworks display, Toledo leaders are asking everyone to be safe and patient.

The fireworks begin around 10 p.m. from International Park. Toledo Police say they are expecting crowds in the thousands and ask everyone heading downtown to head out early and have patience with the increased vehicle and foot traffic.

They have a unified command with Toledo Fire for any potential medical issues that can pop up. Police also say they are trained and prepared to handle large crowds. Officials have brought in special events forces on the ground and in the air as well, as they always hope for the best but prepare for the worst to keep everyone safe.

“We’re going to have our mobile sky cops up in the area that will be monitored throughout the day. We’ll have officers on foot patrol, bike patrol, we’ll have our SWAT and gang units that are going to be mobile units for a faster response in case an emergency does happen, they can get there quicker than anybody else,” said Lt. Paul Davis, public information officer for Toledo Police Department.

If you see any suspicious activity, police advise you to report it immediately and to be on alert -- to not leave any items in your car to avoid potential theft from vehicles.

“People need to be attentive, both the pedestrians and the drivers in the area. Other than that, obviously, there could be vehicle thefts, as in thefts from motor vehicles, so I would suggest if you’re leaving your vehicle unattended, make sure it stays locked, don’t leave valuables in your vehicle, and if there are valuables, don’t leave them out for someone to see them,” says Davis.

For the best views, the city recommends heading to Promenade Park, Glass City Metropark, Middlegrounds Metropark, and other areas along the Maumee River downtown and in East Toledo.

