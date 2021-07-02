Traffic
CDC urges mask use over 4th of July weekend

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The CDC is issuing a COVID surge warning ahead of the 4th of July Holiday weekend.

With so many people expected to travel out of town and mingle in unfamiliar groups, health experts are telling even vaccinated people to be on guard and keep their masks handy.

The COVID cases, while down significantly from earlier this year, are headed back up again with case numbers up 10% from this time last week.

The problem continues to be the spread of the Delta variant in all states and the significant numbers of still unvaccinated people.

The age of patients being infected with COVID is skewing younger and even younger people are being hospitalized for complications caused by the novel coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

