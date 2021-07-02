Estate of man allegedly assaulted by Dick’s loss prevention officer files lawsuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who was allegedly assaulted by a loss prevention officer at a Toledo Dick’s Sporting Goods in July 2020 has filed suit against the store and the officer in question.

The lawsuit makes claims against Carl V. Stahl, the loss prevention officer, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, alleging that the store is liable for Stahl’s unlawful assault and was also negligent in employing him. Punitive damages are sought against both defendants.

The suit against Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. and Stahl, the loss prevention officer, is filed on behalf of Aaron Buckenmeyer’s estate, due to his death in December 2020.

On July 2, 2020, while a customer a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Monroe St., Buckenmeyer was approached by Stahl, who grabbed Buckenmeyer by the neck and slammed him to the ground, placing him in a chokehold and beating him. According to the complaint, Stahl continued to use a chokehold even as Buckenmeyer, an asthmatic, called out that he was having trouble breathing and bystanders shouted that he had asthma.

The complaint further alleges that no Dick’s Sporting Goods employees or managers intervened to stop the beating, which left Buckenmeyer’s face bloodied. Afterward, the complaint claims that Mr. Buckenmeyer was transported to the hospital for evaluation of serious injuries, while Toledo police officers arrested Stahl.

Videos and photos of Stahl beating Buckenmeyer were shared widely last year on YouTube and social media, and by local Toledo news sources, and TMZ put the footage on a national stage.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.