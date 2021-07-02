Jazz in the Garden returns next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In less than a week, jazz music will fill the air of the Toledo Botanical Garden for the first time in two years.

Matt Killam is the Chief Outreach Officer for Metroparks Toledo He tells 13abc, “We’re pretty excited to have anything back at all. We did Jazz in the Garden last year, virtually. People enjoyed it but it wasn’t the same.”

Ramona Collins is a singer and has been a pillar of Jazz in the Garden for nearly 20 years.

She says, “It’s a wonderful event, it’s a different event, the people love it. They’ve supported it through many, many years.”

Collins was born in Toledo. She says of the concert series, “It means a lot to me, I’ve been a singer in Toledo for 53 years, I’m known as one of the Jazz Singers, but I sing other stuff too.”

She says it’s important to have events like this for the jazz community here. “Even though we don’t have any jazz clubs anymore, we still have a very huge jazz fan base,” She explains. “And that’s the beauty of Jazz in the Garden, you see different styles of jazz.”

Collins says she grew up with jazz. Her mom was a musician in the industry, so her love of the music runs deep.

“Jazz is very expressive and very creative,” she says. “It’s totally different than a lot of the other styles. I could sing the same song three times and never sing it the same way. That’s what I like about Jazz.”

New this year, Jazz in the Garden will feature ten concerts, rather than the traditional eight. And nothing but jazz.

Killam says, “We’ve heard from the public that they want it just strictly jazz, so we moved back to that format. People are excited and we’re excited most importantly just to have them.”

“There are so many events already going this summer,” Collins adds. “This summer’s going to be great. It’s going to be a great summer.”

Jazz in the Garden concert series kicks off next Thursday, July 8, and happens each Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 at Toledo Botanical Garden. Tickets are $10 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. If you have a Metroparks membership, tickets cost $5. You can find ticket information and the schedule here.

