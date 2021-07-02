Traffic
July 2nd Weather Forecast

Turning Hot Late Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny with a few late day sprinkles possible near the lakeshore. Highs will be in the middle 70s. The low humidity hangs around on Saturday with a high in the low 80s. Sunday will turn hot and humid with a high around 90. The low 90s are likely on Monday and Tuesday. Scattered storms are possible by the middle of the week.

