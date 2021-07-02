Man indicted for pretending to be an officer and attacking a woman with a hammer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 64-year-old Gary Wilson is accused of pretending to be a police officer, attacking a woman with a hammer and robbing her.

It happened on Perth near Bancroft around 5 a.m. two weeks ago.

Raechel Walker says she was parked in her driveway and dozed off. The suspect approached her car.

“He put a flashlight in my face and woke me up and pretended to be the police. He made it seem like he was just checking on me asked me for my ID,” said Raechel Walker.

Police collected a two-way radio, a flashlight, and other evidence from the scene. The victim says the suspect got agitated when she went to reach for her purse. She says the suspect hit her in the face with the flashlight

“He yells don’t go in your purse and from there it just took off. He pulled out the hammer. He started to attack me with the hammer,” said Walker.

The victim says she suffered a swollen arm and gashes to her back and leg she believes from the hammer. Wilson smashed her driver side car windows and tried to snatch her purse. Walker says she fought the man from her car and somehow managed to call the police.

“I think I was so frustrated and so scared I just went straight into fight mode,” said Walker

Walker says they were wrestling in the grass, and he bit her arm. Her parents eventually heard the commotion and came out to help her, holding Gary Wilson until the police came.

