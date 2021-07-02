Maumee kicks off new outdoor refreshment area

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Richard Carr, members of the Maumee city council and the Maumee Chamber and Uptown Businesses opened the city’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area on Thursday afternoon.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Dale’s Bar and Grill. Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas, also known as DORA, are specific areas where alcoholic beverages can be sold by participating vendors for outdoor consumption. So far, the businesses participating include: The Cigar Affair, Salon Uptown, Always Promoting, Maumee Indoor Theater, Sunshine Studios, and Georgettes. The city is expecting more businesses to come on board.

“It’s going to bring more business to uptown Maumee, and that part of our entire revitalization ... we want it to be a destination and not just a drive-through,” says Mayor Carr. “It helps our business, it helps the quality of life in our community and it revitalizes our uptown.”

In order to consume alcohol at the DORA, patrons must purchase a DORA cup at one of the designated vendors. All alcohol must be consumed within the boundaries marked with DORA signage. The DORA cups are single-use, and beverages must be consumed before entering a participating business.

The DORA in Maumee goes along Anthony Wayne Trail from Gibbs Street to Allen Street to West Broadway Street to East Broadway Street to include the inner streets of West and East Wayne Street, West and East Dudley Street, West and East John Street, West and East William Street, and Conant Street from Anthony Wayne Trail to Broadway Street.

The Maumee DORA hours of operation are:

Monday - Thursday: 4-10 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m.-12 a.m.

Sunday: 1-10 p.m.

