Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

New PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave on planes

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is enlisting children to help remind adults how to behave during flights.

A new public service announcement features kids speaking out against unruly and violent incidents onboard airplanes.

The agency also shared a meme this week reminding people they could spend $35,000 on a new truck or pay that in a fine for being out-of-control on a plane.

The FAA has received more than 3,200 reports of unruly passengers so far this year.

It says more than 2,400 incidents involved conflicts over wearing a mask.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Execution date set for Worley in Joughin murder
The Toledo Zoo welcomes two new tiger cubs
Toledo Zoo announces names for new tiger cubs
A Toledo woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby is speaking out about his...
Local woman says she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby, reacts to prison release
Starting July 2nd drivers with expired items will be subject to fines and penalties
Deadline looms for drivers license, vehicle registration renewals before penalties
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
CDC eviction ban doesn’t affect Toledo renters

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday.
Biden to back changes in military sexual assault prosecution
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Daughter of Miami firefighter among 20 dead in Florida condo collapse
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
25 facts about fireworks
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100