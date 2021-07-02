Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could miss Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, sources say

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana, an infraction that could cause her to miss the Olympics, sources say.

Multiple media outlets said Richardson tested positive for THC following a 100-meter race win in the U.S. Olympic trials June 18.

She could face a 30-day suspension for failing the drug screening.

It is unknown if this test result will keep her out of the Olympics entirely or if she will appeal the results.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned cannabis, though its use is allowed in several states for everything from medical purposes to recreational use.

Richardson tweeted “I am human” Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Execution date set for Worley in Joughin murder
The Toledo Zoo welcomes two new tiger cubs
Toledo Zoo announces names for new tiger cubs
A Toledo woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby is speaking out about his...
Local woman says she was sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby, reacts to prison release
Starting July 2nd drivers with expired items will be subject to fines and penalties
Deadline looms for drivers license, vehicle registration renewals before penalties
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
CDC eviction ban doesn’t affect Toledo renters

Latest News

A 10-year-old girl wounded in a shooting that killed three members of her family had the...
Wounded 10-year-old girl played dead after family shot and killed in Houston
Elsa strengthens to hurricane force as it approaches eastern Caribbean.
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
A 10-year-old girl wounded in a shooting that killed three members of her family had the...
Wounded 10-year-old played dead after family killed
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will serve on the commission...
A look at 8 lawmakers appointed to probe Jan. 6 attack