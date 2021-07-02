Tax cuts, education funding reform at heart of Ohio budget

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the state’s two-year, $75 billion operating budget late Wednesday night after passing the legislature with bipartisan support.

“Budgets always reflect priorities,” DeWine said during a news conference promoting the bill.

The budget includes $2 billion worth of tax cuts, investment in broadband internet and a change in how the state funds public and private education.

It passed the Senate 32-1 and the House 84-13.

Our new #OHBudget builds on the budget we launched two years ago and takes it to a higher level. This is a strong budget that invests in our people and is focused on our future. pic.twitter.com/JlPKlSFnQe — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 1, 2021

VETOS

While many Democrats voted in favor of the bill, they still called on DeWine to veto certain revisions in the bill.

DeWine did issue 14 line-item vetos. They included a section that would’ve vacated and refunded fines paid by businesses that violated COVID-19 health orders.

“For us to turn around right now and to say to the few who had to be cited by our liquor control agents that there are no consequences for what you did, that would not be right,” DeWine said. “It would send a horrible, horrible, horrible message.”

DeWine also vetoed a provision that would’ve allowed the leadership of the General Assembly to intervene in redistricting lawsuits. DeWine said Attorney General Dave Yost asked for the veto, as did certain Democrats and voter rights groups.

TAX CUTS

DeWine and Republicans celebrated the $2 billion worth of tax cuts in the budget. The bill eliminates the top tax bracket and includes a 3% income tax cut. The Senate wanted a 5%, but lawmakers settled on the House proposal of 3%.

An analysis of the budget by the group Policy Matters Ohio estimates the tax cuts will mainly benefit wealthy Ohioans.

The top 1% of residents will see an average $5,400 annual tax cut, making up 36% of the cuts. Those making between $42,000-$65,000 will see a $49 annual reduction, the analysis says. Eliminating the top income tax bracket will also only affect Ohioans making more than $220,300 a year. They will see their rate drop from 4.797% to 3.99%.

The budget also increases the level where Ohioans have to start paying income tax from $22,150 to $25,000. The DeWine administration says it marks the lowest maximum income tax rate in 40 years and benefits 125,000 people.

“While we’re making great investments, we are also recognizing that this is the people’s money first,” said Sen. Jay Hottinger (R-Newark).

‘FAIR SCHOOL FUNDING FORMULA’

The legislature included the ‘Fair School Funding Plan’ in the final budget to overhaul how the state pays for education. It came after a compromise between the House and Senate, which proposed different formulas.

The original plan called for a six-year investment in the plan, but lawmakers settled on only two. The final budget also includes an expansion of Ed Choice Scholarships to allow students to attend private school. The annual amounts will move to $5,500 per year for grades K-8 and $7,500 for high school students.

Tax cuts and education funding were two primary reasons why Sen. Teresea Fedor (D-Toledo) was the lone senator to vote against the budget bill.

“We had the opportunity to invest long-term in 1.7 million children and we didn’t take it,” Fedor said. “There’s no commitment. It’s like announcing that you’re engaged, but you’re only half-engaged to be married.”

But DeWine said he’s happy the budget funds private and public education. He promoted the bill as one that focuses on children and the future.

“We’re happy with the way this came out,” DeWine said. “We’re happy with the new plan. We congratulate those who have worked hard on this for so long. This budget accomplishes two things at once, which are very frankly sometimes very difficult to do.”

NOT VETOED

The legislature still has the ability to override any vetos issued by the governor in the budget bill, but they only have 14 provisions to consider.

DeWine kept several items that Democrats and certain groups urged him to veto. They included a “medical conscience clause” that allows medical professionals or insurance companies to refuse someone service if they say it will violate their moral beliefs.

DeWine said the budget only codifies what’s already happening.

“I think we have to respect people’s rights and people’s abilities to make those decisions,” DeWine said.

He also kept language in the bill that prohibits public-private partnerships in so-called “Get-out-the-Vote” efforts. Voter rights groups have likened it to voter suppression, a claim DeWine called “Ridiculous.”

“What goes on in Ohio is - we have a good system,” DeWine said. “We have a good system in Ohio”

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted justified the provision by saying the state’s voter registration is easily accessible.

“Ohio is a very transparent state when it comes to this,” Husted said. “It has nothing to do with voter suppression. That’s an absurd thing to say, that it would create any voter suppression. We’re tired of those false claims.”

$75 billion budget

The budget bill also includes:

- Investments in programs to support and grow the state’s workforce

- $250 million for broadband internet expansion

- Expanded access to childcare services

- Address water quality needs

The DeWine administration laid out its top budget priorities:

- Investing in Ohio’s Future: Thriving Economy

- Investing in Ohio’s Future: Healthy People

- Investing in Ohio’s Future: Renewed Communities

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.