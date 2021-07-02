Wakeboarders hit the Maumee River

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - When you spot somebody wakeboarding along the Maumee River between Grand Rapids and Napoleon, chances are it’s these guys.

“Just the passion. Coming down here every week when I was a kid, from, I grew up near Swanton, Ohio. Came down here, stayed at a campground with my mom and dad. My mom and dad would just drag me behind that boat since I was 14 months old,” says Adam Wensink, who turned his passion into a career and traveled the world as a professional wakeboarder for 7 years.

“It’s kind of odd for somebody here in Ohio to be a professional wakeboarder,” adds Wensink. “A majority of them are in Orlando, where they can do it year-round.”

Wensink is now a sales rep for Nautique boats, encouraging others to try out the sports he loves, wakeboarding and wakesurfing.

