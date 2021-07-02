Traffic
Wakeboarders hit the Maumee River

Professionals show 13abc’s Tony Geftos the ropes
Some professional wakeboarders showed me the ropes.
Some professional wakeboarders showed me the ropes.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - When you spot somebody wakeboarding along the Maumee River between Grand Rapids and Napoleon, chances are it’s these guys.

“Just the passion. Coming down here every week when I was a kid, from, I grew up near Swanton, Ohio. Came down here, stayed at a campground with my mom and dad. My mom and dad would just drag me behind that boat since I was 14 months old,” says Adam Wensink, who turned his passion into a career and traveled the world as a professional wakeboarder for 7 years.

“It’s kind of odd for somebody here in Ohio to be a professional wakeboarder,” adds Wensink. “A majority of them are in Orlando, where they can do it year-round.”

Wensink is now a sales rep for Nautique boats, encouraging others to try out the sports he loves, wakeboarding and wakesurfing.

