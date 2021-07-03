Traffic
7/3: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Sizzling 4th of July; very isolated evening storms possible
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It will be hot and (mostly) dry for the 4th of July, with highs near 90 and humidity making it feel like the mid 90s. A few stray showers/storms are possible east of I-75, clearing by dusk. Monday will get those temperatures even higher, and may feel closer to the triple digits at times... though larger rain chances are so far holding off until at least late Tuesday. Elsa’s track through the Caribbean/Florida over the next few days will affect arrival times for our next best chance of rain, so far centered on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

July 3, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
