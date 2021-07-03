City of New York hit with backlash after government’s tweet disses Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of New York is learning not to mess with Cleveland the hard way after their official government account tweeted out, “A gloomy day in New York City is still better than a sunny day in Cleveland.”

A gloomy day in New York City is still better than a sunny day in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/pJC6hDdMvz — City of New York (@nycgov) July 2, 2021

Most of the over 1,000 replies the tweet quickly gathered disapproving the message show NYC’s attempt to promote their city by bringing down another may not have gone the way they planned...

Of course, you can expect residents on the receiving end of the insult to not take it well.

Clevelanders are used to this kind of trash talk with the old “mistake on the lake” joke, but that doesn’t mean they were going to let it slide.

Why would you say this? As a New York transplant from Cleveland, I find this so sad that you’d post this. — Bernard F. Bunye (@bernardfbunye) July 3, 2021

Why so gloomy @nycgov? We ❤️ NYC too! @TheCLE #Ohio is not to be missed! We have a 🌞disposition, low cost of living 🏠 & amazing quality of life! pic.twitter.com/iBcu7tHHDF — JobsOhio (@JobsOhio) July 3, 2021

However, even New Yorkers were calling out their city to stick up for Cleveland.

It is unnecessary and unappealing to belittle other cities to feel good about the place where we live. We love New York, rain or shine. — Mirjana Pantic (@MiraPantic) July 2, 2021

I’m a lifelong New Yorker and I love it more than anything but this post is totally uncalled for. Cleveland is a wonderful place with great people — A Buckeye 🅾️🏀🏈 in Manhattan 🗽 (@PressWm) July 3, 2021

Take this down and apologize. This is a poor representation of New York - whoever is running this account should know better. NYC and Cleveland are both great places. — Brooke Pierce (@BPie7) July 3, 2021

Do you *want* everyone to hate us, or what? — Doug (@newdougman) July 2, 2021

It’s clear that the City of New York’s tweet is opinion-based, so let’s just talk about some facts between the two cities that show Cleveland is more impressive than as those running the Twitter account may think.

According to Best Places, the overall cost of living in Manhattan is 255.8% more expensive than in Cleveland.

The median for a 2-bedroom apartment in Cleveland is $1,150 compared to $5,102 in Manhattan, according to Nerd Wallet.

sorry we can afford 3 bedroom historic mansions for lower monthly cost than half of a bedroom in bushwick (this is literally my experience) — Joe Duffy (@jduffCLE) July 3, 2021

I like visiting New York, and then coming back to Ohio, where my living room is twice the size of entire NYC apartments that cost far more. I get to have quiet, zero upstairs/downstairs neighbors, plenty of trees, no rats, and stuff I can afford to buy. — (((Sarah))) (@smpa) July 3, 2021

If you want to talk about the performing arts, Playhouse Square is the second largest theatre district in the nation, right behind Broadway.

As for sports, Cleveland has its own NFL, MLB, and NBA team... just like New York.

Let’s compare.

Despite the astronomically higher payrolls compared to the Tribe, New York’s teams haven’t managed to get to the World Series since the Indians last went in 2016.

The last time the Yankees went to the World Series was 2009 while the Mets last went in 2015.

The Dawg Pound clearly remembers the stellar season the Browns had in 2020, but those who run the City of New York Twitter may need a reminder that Cleveland went 11-5.

The Giants went 6-10 and the Jets only squeezed out two victories to go 2-14.

Even though the Jets did defeat the Browns last season, that still didn’t get them to join us in the playoffs.

Where's this coming from? Our football team actually plays IN our state. In fact, right there IN our downtown, just like Cincy's does. You guys have to take three bus transfers and a tunnel or bridge to see two very average NY-named teams play in someone else's state. Siddown. — Chris Morris (@camorris) July 3, 2021

Moving on...

The Knicks last won the Championship 43 years since Cleveland has.

New York also hasn’t been in the championship since 1999, 19 years after Cleveland.

Really? It might be wise to check with those loyal @nyknicks fans. pic.twitter.com/cbFbboKqaJ — University School Basketball (@1890hoops) July 3, 2021

In terms of healthcare, Newsweek ranks the Cleveland Clinic as the second-best hospital system in the U.S.

The New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell was ranked sixth in the same article.

We could go on, but a quick scan of tweets replying to the City of New York shows more people disagree with their statement than not.

There are two questions that pop up most often in the replies.

First, why is someone working in the city’s government tweeting this from an official account?

Second, why did they specifically pick Cleveland?

Could the City of New York’s tweet be a response to the Ohio Is For Leaders campaign that placed giant signs across the Big Apple to convince residents to move to the Buckeye State?

Here’s what some of those signs said:

“Your buildings are taller. Our taxes are smaller.”

“Work from ‘home,’ not ‘overpriced studio apartment.’”

“There’s always a cost of doing business. But it’s 41% lower here.”

Okay, but Ohio threw the first punch 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qy9umMSNIK — Rotem Rusak (@Moondancer1626) July 3, 2021

The City of New York had yet to respond to the backlash within four hours after their now infamous tweet.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.