Long-time Toledo radio broadcaster passes away after battle with cancer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local broadcasting legend Mary Beth Zolik passed away from cancer Friday at the age of 66..

For decades Mary Beth was a familiar voice on the radio, first on WSPD Radio with co-host Jack Mitchell, and later K100. She then spent another decade on the air with Rick Woodell on 101.5 The River.

Mary Beth was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2012. She underwent numerous treatments including chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, as well as a clinical trial at the Cleveland Clinic that had her cancer-free for over a year.

She became heavily involved as a spokesperson and advocate with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

She was a wife and mother as well.

