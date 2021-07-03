Traffic
Long-time Toledo radio broadcaster passes away after battle with cancer

Mary Beth Zolik
Mary Beth Zolik(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local broadcasting legend Mary Beth Zolik passed away from cancer Friday at the age of 66..

For decades Mary Beth was a familiar voice on the radio, first on WSPD Radio with co-host Jack Mitchell, and later K100. She then spent another decade on the air with Rick Woodell on 101.5 The River.

Mary Beth was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2012. She underwent numerous treatments including chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, as well as a clinical trial at the Cleveland Clinic that had her cancer-free for over a year.

She became heavily involved as a spokesperson and advocate with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

She was a wife and mother as well.

