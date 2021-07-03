Traffic
One man injured in West Toledo shooting

Toledo Police were called to Georgetown Village Apartments just before 3 a.m.
TPD are investigating an overnight shooting in West Toledo
TPD are investigating an overnight shooting in West Toledo(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in serious condition after being shot in a West Toledo apartment.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at Georgetown Village Apartments on Middlesex Drive, near Central Avenue and Secor Road.

According to Toledo Police, the shooter was outside of the building and fired into the apartment. There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

