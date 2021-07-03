Sauder Village welcomes new U.S. citizens with Naturalization Ceremony

ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - Thirty-eight people are now U.S. citizens following a Naturalization Ceremony at Sauder Village, Saturday, July 3, 2021. The annual ceremony, a tradition at the historic attraction, takes place on or around the 4th of July holiday each year.

In a news release, a spokesperson for Sauder Village writes:

“The U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. on the Village Green, weather permitting, with 38 people from 22 countries taking the oath of American citizenship during this special ceremony at Sauder Village. The Naturalization Ceremony will include special music, the colors carried by the Fulton County Honor Guard and remarks by Judge James R. Knepp, II. The Boy Scouts from Troop 63 in Archbold will do the Pledge of Allegiance during this special ceremony.”