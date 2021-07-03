Traffic
Sauder Village welcomes new U.S. citizens with Naturalization Ceremony

Annual 4th of July tradition continues in 2021
A 4th of July holiday tradition continues at Sauder Village: The Naturalization Ceremony for...
A 4th of July holiday tradition continues at Sauder Village: The Naturalization Ceremony for new U.S. Citizens(Kevin Beining)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - Thirty-eight people are now U.S. citizens following a Naturalization Ceremony at Sauder Village, Saturday, July 3, 2021. The annual ceremony, a tradition at the historic attraction, takes place on or around the 4th of July holiday each year.

In a news release, a spokesperson for Sauder Village writes:

“The U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. on the Village Green, weather permitting, with 38 people from 22 countries taking the oath of American citizenship during this special ceremony at Sauder Village. The Naturalization Ceremony will include special music, the colors carried by the Fulton County Honor Guard and remarks by Judge James R. Knepp, II. The Boy Scouts from Troop 63 in Archbold will do the Pledge of Allegiance during this special ceremony.”

- Kim Krieger, Public Relations Manager

