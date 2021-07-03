Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 150 yards (meters) from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak and oceanic fireball had caused.

Miyoko Sakashita, oceans program director for the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote that “the frightening footage of the Gulf of Mexico is showing the world that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous.”

Sakashita added, “These horrific accidents will continue to harm the Gulf if we don’t end offshore drilling once and for all.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Random attack on the streets of Toledo
Man indicted for pretending to be an officer and attacking a woman with a hammer
Although it looks like a mess, 90% of the materials were salvageable.
Bowling Green parklet hit by car six days after installation
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
DeWine defends Ohio doctors denying care on moral grounds: ‘This is not a problem’
A commerical vehicle rollover crash has closed down a portion of US 20/Central Ave. in western...
Crash closes portion of Central Ave. in western Lucas County
The Toledo Zoo welcomes two new tiger cubs
Toledo Zoo announces names for new tiger cubs

Latest News

Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the...
Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico
A Salvation Army EMS vehicle is setup as a cooling station as people lineup to get into a...
Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 126