7/4: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Great fireworks weather tonight; hot/humid again Monday
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Isolated storm chances have all but evaporated for later this evening... good news for fireworks! Oddly enough, if we hold at 90-91F, this will actually end up as our coolest 4th of July in 4 years -- 92, 93 and 95F readings for the last few. Highs in the low to mid-90s will feel like nearly 100 in some spots again Monday, with similar heat Tuesday. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, with higher chances for the midweek -- now delayed a day due to the track of Tropical Storm Elsa, and centering mainly on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

