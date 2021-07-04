Alexis Road closed after rollover car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are hurt and part of Alexis Road is closed after a car crash Sunday afternoon.

Westbound Alexis Road is closed at Hagman Road after a rollover crash that left at least two people hurt. According to TPD, one woman was extricated from a car and taken to a hospital by Life Squad. Another man was hurt and taken to a hospital by TFRD for his injuries. Police on the scene tell 13abc he was able to walk to the ambulance.

Witnesses told TPD one of the cars was exiting the Burger King drive-thru into the path of another car but the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

TFRD tells us crews are bringing sand to the scene to absorb fluid leaking from the cars. It’s unclear how long the road will remain closed.

