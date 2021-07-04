Local artist creates Star Wars comic book cover

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A local fine artist is known for creating licensed images featured on posters, books, and puzzles. Now, he’s putting his Star Wars are on the cover of come exclusive comic books published by Marvel.

“I’m excited about dipping my toes back into those comic book waters,” says Brian Rood. “It’s a pretty cool opportunity to get to participate in something like that. Pretty neat event.”

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters variant covers created by Brian Rood (Brian Rood)

Rood’s artwork appears on 4,000 copies of issue one of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters, a six-issue story arc following Boba Fett between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. 1,000 of those copies are considered the “virgin variant” with a different take on the same design. The inside of the comic book is the same for all versions.

The variant is one of more than 30 assigned to the first issue of the series, according to the website Boba Fett Fan Club. Rood partnered with Rupp’s Comics in Fremont to release the exclusive cover, so it is only available through the store or online at RuppsWorld.com.

To see more examples of Rood’s work, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.