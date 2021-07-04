Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Local artist creates Star Wars comic book cover

Variant covers only available at comics store in Fremont
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A local fine artist is known for creating licensed images featured on posters, books, and puzzles. Now, he’s putting his Star Wars are on the cover of come exclusive comic books published by Marvel.

“I’m excited about dipping my toes back into those comic book waters,” says Brian Rood. “It’s a pretty cool opportunity to get to participate in something like that. Pretty neat event.”

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters variant covers created by Brian Rood
Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters variant covers created by Brian Rood(Brian Rood)

Rood’s artwork appears on 4,000 copies of issue one of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters, a six-issue story arc following Boba Fett between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. 1,000 of those copies are considered the “virgin variant” with a different take on the same design. The inside of the comic book is the same for all versions.

The variant is one of more than 30 assigned to the first issue of the series, according to the website Boba Fett Fan Club. Rood partnered with Rupp’s Comics in Fremont to release the exclusive cover, so it is only available through the store or online at RuppsWorld.com.

To see more examples of Rood’s work, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD are investigating an overnight shooting in West Toledo
One man dead after West Toledo shooting
Mary Beth Zolik
Long-time Toledo radio broadcaster passes away after battle with cancer
Communities in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan are planning fireworks displays for the...
Where can you watch fireworks in the area?
If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for...
CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to chicken
Remembering Officer Anthony Dia
Remembering Fallen Officer Anthony Dia one year later

Latest News

She is described as 5′5″, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
TPD searching for missing child on Independence Day
usa
America gains 38 new citizens at Sauder Village naturalization ceremony
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
One man dead after West Toledo shooting
One man dead after West Toledo shooting