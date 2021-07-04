Traffic
Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra to celebrate Independence Day with concert

Levis Commons Shopping Center hosts a contact-free Easter egg hunt for families
Levis Commons Shopping Center hosts a contact-free Easter egg hunt for families(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Independence Day with a performance at Levis Commons Sunday evening.

The Patriotic Pops Concert will be held at the main square at Levis Commons. It starts at 5:00 p.m. on Independence Day and runs until 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair. To commemorate the holiday, the tribute will feature patriotic musical pieces and fan-favorites like Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, and Les Mirserables.

The event is free and will also be streamed live for those unable to attend. Those wishing to reserve a provided chair need to register here.

While the event marks the 17th year for Fourth of July celebrations at the shopping center, this is the first year for a concert.

