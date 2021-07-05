7/5: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

The hot, humid weather left over from the holiday will continue Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-90s (feeling like the upper 90s at times). Isolated storms are possible by the early evening. Rain chances will ramp up as temperatures decline leading into Thursday -- upper 70s with scattered showers/storms by then. Highs will recover to the low-80s heading into next weekend, with another shot at some rainfall as well.

