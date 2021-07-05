Traffic
Gov. DeWine to sign anti-hazing legislation into law

BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing incident.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine is set to sign anti-hazing legislation into law Tuesday morning.

The anti-hazing legislation, known as Collin’s Law, increases criminal penalties for hazing activities such as forced drug or alcohol consumption. It will also widen the scope of who can be punished for participating or allowing hazing to happen.

It was named after Collin Wiant, an Ohio University hazing victim who died in 2018. The bill sponsored by State Sen. Stephanie Kunze of Hilliard and Sen. Gavarone of Bowling Green was brought to the forefront after the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz earlier this year.

Foltz was forced to drink a handle of liquor as part of a Pi Kappa Alpha hazing ritual in March. Multiple BGSU students were criminally charged in connection to Stone’s death.

The parents of both Wiant and Foltz will be attending the bill signing ceremony, according to the governor’s office.

You can watch the ceremony live on 13abc’s Facebook page Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m.

