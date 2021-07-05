Traffic
July 5th Weather Forecast

More Heat Early Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and hot today with a high in the middle 90s. The heat index will near the 100-degree mark. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with more heat. Highs will be in the low to middle 90s. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening with a high around 90. Showers and storms are likely on Thursday. More storms are expected this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s late week into the weekend.

