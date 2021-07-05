Never Forgotten: Toledoans pay tribute to fallen TPD officer Anthony Dia on the 1-year anniversary of Dia’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some brought flowers, some brought balloons, others just brought their tears. The memorial for fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia got a lot of foot traffic on Sunday, the one-year anniversary of Dia’s death.

“Tell my family I love them.”

Those are the words that brought a city to tears. Officer Dia spoke his last words into his radio on July 4, 2020.

The 26-year-old was shot and killed by a man in the Home Depot parking lot on West Alexis. The man later killed himself.

There is now a memorial to Dia in that very parking lot, and many people stopped by to pay their respects on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s really tough. It’s like losing a great member of the community, Anthony. He’s just an angel we met here on Earth. So it just hurts a lot,” says Toledo resident Devan Thomas.

Thomas knew Dia.

“He would just stop by every now and then just talk to us, check on the cars, check on us, see how we’re doing, stuff like that,” he says.

But many residents who never met Dia also visited the memorial. Bradley McClure felt it was his duty to give Dia a moment of silence.

“Not only to Dia, but all the fallen officers. We should respect all of them,” he says.

Those who knew Dia describe him as a kind man full of love for his family and his city - the type of person who makes you feel lucky just to be around him.

After speaking to people who knew him, and hearing their stories, it’s clear that Officer Dia didn’t just give his life for this city. He also created so much positivity just by being who he was.

And even in death, Dia continues to touch lives across the city. Hassan Itawi never met Dia, but he thought it was important to bring his son, Ibrehiem to the memorial.

“I wanted to show him what the police officers do to serve us,” says Hassan.

The lesson was not lost on Ibreheim, who learned from Dia’s sacrifice the value of human life.

“I don’t really like how people just kill these days. It’s really stupid, you know?”

