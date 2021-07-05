Spectators return to Marathon Classic

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Marathon Classic presented by Dana is back and Highland Meadows Golf Course in Sylvania, and so are the fans.

“You’re going to see lots of people cheering of the greatest women golfers of the world on,” said Judd Silverman, tournament director. “It’s such a community event and it was just not the same last year.”

Last year, spectators could not attend due to the pandemic and their absence was noticed by LPGA players.

“It was really weird, especially since this is such a great spectator-friendly track,” said LPGA player, Tiffany Joh, who is making her tenth appearance at the Marathon Classic. “There was definitely an element that was missing without the fans.”

The first round of the tournament gets underway Thursday.

“It’s back to normal,” said Silverman. “No social distancing, no mask requirements.”

To purchase tickets to the Marathon Classic click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.