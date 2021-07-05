Traffic
Four hurt in Toledo fireworks explosion

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were hurt in a fireworks explosion during a block party in Toledo Sunday night.

Around 150 people were gathered for a block party late Sunday night when a large number of fireworks exploded inside of a U-Haul truck. It happened on Nevada Ave near Berry Street just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Four people were taken to the hospital for their injuries that police described as non-life-threatening. The U-Haul and another nearby car was damaged and windows were cracked.

When Toledo Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene, it extinguished the truck and undetonated fireworks that were in the street.

Investigators are still unsure of what caused the fireworks to detonate. TFRD arson specialists are handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

