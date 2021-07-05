Wife of fallen TPD officer honors late husband’s legacy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jayme Dia said she spent the anniversary of her husband’s death watching the fireworks with their sons and visiting family and friends.

“I spent it the union hall with police officers and Sunday was family all day,” said Jayme Dia.

Officer Anthony Dia was shot and killed in the line of duty last year on the 4th of July. A custom-made flag hangs on their wall.

“These are like awards that we have been presented on Anthony’s behalf. There’s one for the 20 under 40. Anthony had a friend out of the class after him and he was deployed this past year,” said Dia. “One of the guys flew a flag on one of the missions with him in honor of Anthony so he brought me that.”

There’s not a day that goes by she doesn’t think about her love.

“Every morning I check my Snapchat memories and most of the time it’s me messing with him or me catching him doing something silly. We watch those together in the morning and talk about him.”

In every room of the Dia home, there are memories of Anthony.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.