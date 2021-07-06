7/6: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

The midweek will mark the return of widespread showers/storms through the afternoon. A few cells Wednesday could carry gusty winds as they tap into near-90F heat again. Thursday will see a drop in temperatures, though more showers/storms are expected to fire up as a front swings through in the afternoon/evening. Another stalled front may bring yet more rain chances into next weekend, depending on Elsa’s track up the Eastern Seaboard.

