Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

7/6: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Scattered storms likely Wednesday/Thursday
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The midweek will mark the return of widespread showers/storms through the afternoon. A few cells Wednesday could carry gusty winds as they tap into near-90F heat again. Thursday will see a drop in temperatures, though more showers/storms are expected to fire up as a front swings through in the afternoon/evening. Another stalled front may bring yet more rain chances into next weekend, depending on Elsa’s track up the Eastern Seaboard.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
1 dead, 11 injured in Toledo block party shooting
Around 150 people were gathered for a block party late Sunday night when a large amount of...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Massive fireworks explosion at Toledo party leaves four hurt
Remembering Officer Anthony Dia
Wife of fallen TPD officer honors late husband’s legacy
Westbound Alexis Road is closed at Hagman Road following a rollover crash.
Two hurt in rollover car crash
Bowling Green woman found dead in home was BGSU staff member

Latest News

Storms are likely Wednesday/Thursday afternoons, with gusty winds possible. Dan Smith explains.
7/6: Dan's Tuesday Evening Forecast
July 6th Weather Forecast
July 6th Weather Forecast
T-Storms Return This Week
July 6th Weather Forecast
July 6th Weather Forecast
July 6th Weather Forecast