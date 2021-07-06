After violent weekend, a push to keep guns, and kids, off the streets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just five months into his new role to create programs to reduce gun violence in the city of Toledo, JoJuan Armour says he’s not discouraged by the latest shooting incident over the weekend at Detroit and Lawrence. On the contrary, he’s more determined than ever to find solutions to the violence.

“It’s tough but we have to be optimistic in what we’re trying to accomplish. We don’t have any other choice and so I don’t have any other choice, because I wake up every day with an effort to make sure we are creating change.”

Armour says it has to start at the highest levels to get the guns off the streets, to begin with. “You need to have some different background checks on people that get guns. They need to have requirements on firearms that can dispense a hundred rounds of ammunition in seconds that kind of artillery isn’t necessary for civilians.”

Armour is also tasked with working with police on programs to eliminate these kinds of threats “When law enforcement are able to confiscate a large number of guns let’s find out who’s purchasing these guns and how did they get into the hands of individuals who shouldn’t have them.”

Armour just finished 3 major town hall forums in 3 of the greatest at-risk neighborhoods in the city. And he says one of the biggest areas of concern is the kids. “We have to take precautions as responsible parents to make sure our kids, 10 and 12-year-olds, aren’t out at 2 in the morning.”

And with an 11-year old among the injured from this weekend’s shooting, Armour says things have to change and change now. “What we’re seeing is sad, it really is sad.”

