Dorr Street closed for downed wires following crash

Dorr Street is closed in both directions between Richards Road and Reynolds Road after a car crashed into a telephone pole Monday morning.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street is closed in both directions between Richards Road and Reynolds Road after a car crashed into a telephone pole Monday morning.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Officials told 13abc a sedan was traveling fast down Dorr St. and thought another driver was going to turn in front of them. The driver swerved, losing control of the car, and crashed into the telephone pole.

The crash left wires hanging low across Dorr Street and a semi-truck drove into it, taking a pole down and blowing up a transformer.

The road was still closed in both directions late Monday night and will remain closed until the pole and wires can be cleared.

