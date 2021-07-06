In-person dining resumes at the Fulton County Senior Center

WAUSEON Ohio (WTVG) - After nearly a year and a half, in-person dining is back for Fulton County Seniors. In June, the center reopened its doors for those seniors wanting to participate in exercise and other group activities. Today, in-person dining resumed. It’s the first time in more than 15 months, that the area seniors from across Fulton County have a chance to break bread together.

The meal is served daily at noon and for many of those taking part during the first day back inside, it’s a time to socialize and connect.

“I like talking to the people and the staff are very nice,” says Jeanette McCord. McCord was a regular at the Fulton County Senior Center before the COVID-19 pandemic and she says it’s wonderful to be back.

“It feels like a dream but good...real good,” says McCord.

The Fulton County Senior Center has 5 spots to serve throughout the county and serves upwards of 600 meals daily. A majority of the meals are delivered to those who are homebound. During the pandemic, the center shut its door and all of the meals for those who would normally dine-in were picked up in a drive-thru. The entire operation had to switch. Today, curbside service ended. Instead, those who are not wanting to dine inside with others can ask for their lunch to-go.

Meals are served daily Monday-Friday. Click here to make a reservation.

