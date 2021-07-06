July 4th shooting victim’s family speaks out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of 17-year-old Stephon Johnson, who was killed in the shooting that occurred at a 4th of July celebration on Lawrence Ave, spoke out today as they navigate through their loss.

On July 5 at 12:24am, police dispatch received a call that a man was firing rounds into the air and hundreds of people were fighting in the street. 12 people were shot. Johnson was transported by helicopter to University of Michigan Hospital, but died from his injuries.

“My son... My star... He was the life of our household. He made sure everyone around him had a smile. He was a good kid.” said Jorrel Johnson, Stephon’s father. “I just hope someone can drop some type of information to give my son justice.”

According to Johnson’s father, Stephon was on track to graduate soon. “He went to school and he went to work. He just started living this year,” said Johnson. “He was going to go be an electrician, but didn’t get to see 18.”

Johnson’s father says as a community they have to do better and stop the violence.

“Too many kids are dying. How are we outliving our children,” said Johnson.

So far the Toledo Police Department have no suspects and are receiving little help from the community.

“Someone there knows who was shooting these guns. We will keep you safe, we will make sure we get this information, but we need to do this together,” says Police Chief George Karl.

The Toledo Bureau of ATF has posted a $5000 reward for anyone who can provide information that would lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of whoever is behind this crime.

