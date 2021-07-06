Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

July 6th Weather Forecast

T-Storms Return This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high in the low to middle 90s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s. There is a slim chance of a pop up shower or storm late afternoon and evening. Scattered storms will become more likely Wednesday afternoon and evening with highs near 90. Showers are likely on Thursday with a high around 80. Friday should be dry, but a wet pattern may develop over the weekend into next week. Storms are likely on Saturday with a high near 80. Rain chances will continue Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting near Lawrence Ave and N. Detroit Ave
1 dead, 11 injured in Toledo block party shooting
Around 150 people were gathered for a block party late Sunday night when a large amount of...
Fireworks explosion at Toledo block party leaves four hurt
Westbound Alexis Road is closed at Hagman Road following a rollover crash.
Two hurt in rollover car crash
Remembering Officer Anthony Dia
Wife of fallen TPD officer honors late husband’s legacy
Officer Dia was killed in the line of duty on 4 July 2020 .
Never Forgotten: Toledoans pay tribute to fallen TPD officer on anniversary of Dia’s death

Latest News

July 6th Weather Forecast
July 6th Weather Forecast
We're eyeing 2 more days of the 90s before cooler, wetter weather rolls in. Dan Smith has your...
7/5: Dan’s Monday 11pm Forecast
7/5: Dan’s Monday 11pm Forecast
We're eyeing 2 more days of the 90s before cooler, wetter weather rolls in. Dan Smith has your...
7/5: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast