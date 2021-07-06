July 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high in the low to middle 90s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s. There is a slim chance of a pop up shower or storm late afternoon and evening. Scattered storms will become more likely Wednesday afternoon and evening with highs near 90. Showers are likely on Thursday with a high around 80. Friday should be dry, but a wet pattern may develop over the weekend into next week. Storms are likely on Saturday with a high near 80. Rain chances will continue Sunday and Monday.

