Monroe Public Schools hit with ransomware attack

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI is investigating a ransomware attack on Monroe Public Schools.

According to MPS, the school district noticed suspicious activity on July 10 and contracted third-party professionals to look into it. The forensic professionals put more security protections in place to protect its data and notified law enforcement and the Department of Education.

The district is not sure what information, if any, was affected by the attack. It is unclear what the ransom was requested.

After the ransomware attack, the district said it took its systems offline in an effort to stop the threat. Software such as PowerSchool, Outlook, and Google Suite has been restored.

Monroe Public Schools said if it determines anyone was directly impacted, it will reach out to those individuals directly.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.