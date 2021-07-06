Off-duty TPD officer shoots dog on his property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An off-duty Toledo police officer shot a dog he described as aggressive on Sunday.

According to TPD records, the officer said a pit bull charged at him and his dog on his property on N. Erie Street. The officer used his city-issued gun to shoot the dog in the head.

The officer reported the shooting to TPD dispatch Sunday afternoon just before 3:00 p.m, according to the police report.

No people were hurt in the incident.

